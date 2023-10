Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ramsoo-Ukhral and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 22 from 8 am to 6 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Gulabgarh, Atholi, Machial, Sohal and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 25 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bishnah, Mehmodpur, Sarore, Deoli and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 25 from 8 am to 11 am.