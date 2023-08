Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industry Estate Digiana, Digiana, Jeevan Nagar, Babliyana, Raina Colony, Parts of Gangyal, Trikuta Nagar, Nandpur, Baba Chamlyal, BSF, Pindi, Jherada and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 03 from 6 am to 10 am.