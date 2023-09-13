Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chakroi, Satraiyn, Pindi, Dablehar, Chowalla, Badyal, Flora, Tanda, Kirpind, BoP, R.S Pura and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 14 and 15 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to MES Sunjwan Jammu will remain affected on September 14 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Sarore Local, Sarore Industry, Old Complex and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 14 from 6 am to 10 am.