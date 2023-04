Power shutdown in Jammu on April 21

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial area of SICOP Birpur Complex, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 21 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Dogra Hall, Rehari, Resham Ghar Colony, Bus stand, Jewel, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazar, Kaleeth Mohalla, Kanak Mandi, Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 23 from 9 am to 2 pm. Likewise, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Boria, Bathindi, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Chowadi, Industrial Area Gangyal, Greater Jammu, Trikuta Nagar Preet Nagar, Langer, Kunjwani, Industrial Estate Digiana, Babliana, Jeevan Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Adarsh Enclave, Basant Vihar, Marvel Enclave and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 23 from 7 am to 12 noon.