Power supply to remain affected in many areas of Jammu from today

Jammu: The authorities have said that the power supply to many areas of Jammu will remain affected from today.

Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura, Jourian, Troati, Muthi, Maria, Bakore and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 30 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sohal, Pallwan, Migrant Colony, Jadh, Satwari, Nai Basti, M.H. Mil. Cantt. Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Lamberi, Bagnoti, Narian, Chwki-Jangher, Qila, Darhal, Lam, laroka, Dabbar, Dharat, Gagrote, Nowshera town, Bishnah, Kotli, Sarore, Deoli and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 31 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Nandpur, BSF, Pindi, Adlehar, Baba Chamlyal, Industry, Rakh, Vijaypur, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on June 1 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Barnoti, Chann Arorian, Marheen, Paharpur and adjoining areas shall remain affected on June 1 from 8 am to 10 am.