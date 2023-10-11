PRESIDENT’S VISIT | IGP Jammu assesses state of preparedness at Bhawan, Katra

Jammu: Day ahead of the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain Wednesday assessed the state of preparedness in terms of security at Bhawan and Katra.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg also reviewed arrangements put in place for the dignitary’s maiden visit after becoming the President and inauguration of Parvati Bhawan and sky-walk.
President, who is presently on a 2-day visit to J&K, will pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the second day of her visit and will also inaugurate remodelled Parvati Bhawan and sky-walk there.
A police spokesperson said that the IGP Jammu zone Wednesday conducted a series of important meetings and visited the Police Station Bhawan and Police Station Katra to “assess the preparedness for the visit of an upcoming VVIP visit and forthcoming Navratras Celebrations, 2023.”
Accompanied by Sunil Gupta, DIG DKR range (Additional charge UR Range), Amit Gupta, SSP Reasi and Vipan Chandran, Additional SP Katra, IGP Jain chaired two separate meetings at Katra and Bhawan, where he provided necessary directions to all the zonal officers and sector officers deployed in the area.
During these meetings, the IGP emphasized the importance of remaining extra vigilant for the anticipated visit and urged all the officers and jawans to prioritize security measures accordingly keeping in view the upcoming Navratras festival 2023.
“While interacting with men on ground, he also personally visited and inspected Katra town, both the helipads, venue and other main checking and frisking points starting from Moori and directed the DIG DKR range (Additional charge UR Range) to augment and strengthen the points by adding additional manpower for the visit,” the spokesperson said.
Moreover, as part of his official visit, the IGP also paid a formal visit to the Police Station Bhawan and Police Station Katra.
During this interaction, he had productive discussions with the officials and staff members of the police station, exchanging valuable insights and addressing any existing concerns. He also stressed upon the efforts to ensure the overall safety and security of the region.
Meanwhile, the CEO SMVDSB, while speaking to media persons, said that all arrangements were in place for the VVIP visit and ensuing Navratri celebrations.
He informed that the skywalk (pedestrian flyover) project, equipped with modern facilities, was completed at a cost of Rs 15 Cr within 15 months to facilitate pilgrims with separate entry and exit points. With regard to Parvati Bhawan, he said that it was refurbished with 1500 lockers and washrooms. Bhawan is linked to Skywalk to facilitate pilgrims.