PRESIDENT’S VISIT | IGP Jammu assesses state of preparedness at Bhawan, Katra

Jammu: Day ahead of the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain Wednesday assessed the state of preparedness in terms of security at Bhawan and Katra.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg also reviewed arrangements put in place for the dignitary’s maiden visit after becoming the President and inauguration of Parvati Bhawan and sky-walk.

President, who is presently on a 2-day visit to J&K, will pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the second day of her visit and will also inaugurate remodelled Parvati Bhawan and sky-walk there.

A police spokesperson said that the IGP Jammu zone Wednesday conducted a series of important meetings and visited the Police Station Bhawan and Police Station Katra to “assess the preparedness for the visit of an upcoming VVIP visit and forthcoming Navratras Celebrations, 2023.”