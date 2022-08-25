Prevention, controlling of spread of LSD | Jammu administration initiates string of measures

Srinagar: Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, the District Administration has taken a string of measures to prevent, control and contain the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the animals.

The District Administration has been organising a series of camps, besides providing door to door treatment to the affected dairy animals.

The District Administration has also issued a set of advisory to prevent and control the spread of disease among the animals.