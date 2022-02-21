Primary schools reopen in Jammu; attendance of students remains thin

Jammu: The schools across Jammu reopened on Monday for primary classes after two years of closure even as the presence of students remained thin in the majority of educational institutions.
Even as the government had issued directions for the opening of the schools for offline classes, the officials said that the students to the primary level classes turned up in lesser numbers following reservations of the parents.
Though some schools are continuing to take their final exams through online mode, an official said that some private schools had issued a notification asking students of primary level to attend classes from Tuesday while their exams would also be held through offline mode in schools.
The mother of a primary class student resented the strict directions of wearing summer uniforms as schools had not provided them an opportunity to arrange uniforms.
A government school teacher from an Udhampur village said, “Only three students attended the primary school. Two of them had a cough. I have sent both home and informed their parents to get their children checked by the doctor.”
She said that the students were not coming despite directions of the government although the teachers were attending school regularly.
Meanwhile, the principal of a private school in Udhampur, Shakti Sharma said that the parents were not willing to send their children to school as the minor children were unvaccinated.
A management official from a reputed school in the Jammu district said, “The matter is yet to be decided by the management whether to ask the primary school students to attend classes or not. However, the students of class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th have been attending their classes since the re-opening of schools.”
Meanwhile, the Health Department and school administrations are coordinating with the administration to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the educational institutions had been opened.
“The management of schools will convey to the hospitals in case any symptoms are found in the schools and accordingly, the hospitals will take prompt action,” said an official in the Health Department.