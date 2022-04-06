Processing plant, showroom gutted in Samba, Jammu

Jammu: A processing plant and a cloth showroom were gutted in two separate fire incidents in Samba and Jammu districts causing a loss of property worth lakhs on Wednesday.
Police said that in the first incident, a walnut processing unit was gutted in a massive blaze in Birpur industrial complex of Bari Brahmana in Samba district during the intervening night of April 5 and 6.
“It took around 12 hours for so to extinguish the fire, however by then the property and infrastructure worth lakhs was completely destroyed. Only consolation was that there was no loss of life in the incident,” police said.
In yet another fire incident, presumably caused by an electric short circuit, a cloth showroom suffered extensive damage in the Residency area of Jammu city late Tuesday night, officials added. However, there was no loss of life.