PROCUREMENT OF SPORTS MATERIAL | CEO Ramban orders inquiry
Ramban: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban has ordered an inquiry and constituted a four member committee of officers headed by the departmental vigilance officer in procurement of sports material under SAMARA Shiksha by education zone Ramban.
A four members committee headed by Departmental Vigilance Officer Principal, Govt. HSS Gandhri (Departmental Vigilance Officer), Principal, HSS Kanthi, Headmaster, Government High School, Pernote and Zonal Physical Education Officer, Ramban was constituted to inquire into the matter regarding the procurement of sports material by ZEO Ramban under SAMAGRA Shiksha for the Year 2022-23.
The committee shall check the method adopted by ZEO Ramban for procurement of sports kits and also the quality of kits received as per the specifications issued by SAMAGRA Shiksha and submit a comprehensive report to Chief Education Officers office Ramban within three days positively, for initiation of further appropriate action in the matter.