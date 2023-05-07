PROCUREMENT OF SPORTS MATERIAL | CEO Ramban orders inquiry

Ramban: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban has ordered an inquiry and constituted a four member committee of officers headed by the departmental vigilance officer in procurement of sports material under SAMARA Shiksha by education zone Ramban.

A four members committee headed by Departmental Vigilance Officer Principal, Govt. HSS Gandhri (Departmental Vigilance Officer), Principal, HSS Kanthi, Headmaster, Government High School, Pernote and Zonal Physical Education Officer, Ramban was constituted to inquire into the matter regarding the procurement of sports material by ZEO Ramban under SAMAGRA Shiksha for the Year 2022-23.