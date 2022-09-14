Prof Chandra Shekhar's suicide | JUTA extends pen-down strike by 5 more days in Jammu University

Jammu: Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) has been on a pen down strike for the past three days in the matter of death of their colleague Associate Professor of Department of Psychology Dr Chandra Shekhar who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his chamber on September 7, 2022.
While the whole teaching fraternity is in acute shock due to this unfortunate incident which is first of its kind in the entire history of University of Jammu, the JUTA today reiterates that justice should be delivered to the deceased colleague and demanded a thorough probe is needed to look into the circumstances which lead to this unfortunate incident.
The JUTA firmly stands for 'Zero Tolerance against Sexual Harassment' but the Rules and Regulations of JUICCASH should be followed strictly. The JUTA feels that in this case, the accused was neither heard nor given a copy of the complaint/notice.
The principle of natural justice was grossly violated. JUTA questions the ‘haste’ in which the suspension was ordered within six days of the receipt of the complaint, whereas, the regulations provide seventeen days to the respondent for giving his/her response to the complaint.