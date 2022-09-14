Prof Chandra Shekhar's suicide | JUTA extends pen-down strike by 5 more days in Jammu University

Jammu: Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) has been on a pen down strike for the past three days in the matter of death of their colleague Associate Professor of Department of Psychology Dr Chandra Shekhar who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his chamber on September 7, 2022.

While the whole teaching fraternity is in acute shock due to this unfortunate incident which is first of its kind in the entire history of University of Jammu, the JUTA today reiterates that justice should be delivered to the deceased colleague and demanded a thorough probe is needed to look into the circumstances which lead to this unfortunate incident.