Prof Rahul Gupta appointed registrar JU

The order reads, “In the interest of administration, Prof Rahul Gupta Department of Statistics shall function as Registrar University of Jammu w.e.f 25.07.2023 till further orders. In addition to his existing duties, reliving Prof Arvind Jasrotia of the additional charge of the registrar on his request.”