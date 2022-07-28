Prof Veena Pandita honoured

Chain of schools about 17 to empower womenfolk of Kashmir and G M College in 1942 ,with the vision of Shivnarayan Fotedar and Jia Kal Kilam and SK Madan ,in the down town to impart education to the needy students ,till 1973 this college purely on donations. After exodus the camp college is facing terrible problems.

Prof Zutshi demanded intervention of the dovernment to address the issues of the HESK. Prof K N Pandita lauded the efforts of Prof Zutshi with his honest track record of activism. He also appreciated the gesture of Veena Pandita. Ashok Koul assured president HESK of full support in strengthening the institutions and thanked the donor .

Dr Agnishekar desired for creating a healthy educational temperament in the campuses. He further stated that with leadership of Prof Zutshi these institutions will grow intellectually and spiritually. Prof Veena Pandita spoke emotionally about her father in his centenary year.