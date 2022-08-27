Programme on motor accident claims organised

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy (JKJA) today organised a programme on motor accident claims.
The JKJA under the vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (patron-in-chief, J&K Judicial Academy), guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, chairperson, and supervision of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee of JKJA, today organised one -day special orientation programme on law relating to “Motor Accidents Claims, Claim Cases and computation of compensation in Compliance of directions of Supreme Court dated 16-03-2021 passed in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company v/s U.O.I WP 534/2020, Tools and Techniques for handling large-scale litigation in MACT cases” for District Judges including those on deputation and Sub-Judges of UTs of J&K and Ladakh through virtual mode.”
The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, JKJA through virtual mode from Jammu. Director, JKJA, Shahzad Azeem was also present on the occasion.
Sr. Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, R.K. Jain was the Resource Person for the orientation programme. The programme was moderated by Swati Gupta, Sub-Judge, JKJA.
In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma described the law relating to MACT claims as an evolving one with new amendments being introduced frequently.
She expressed concern on the whopping figure of the persons affected by vehicular accidents every year and highlighted the scope and objective of the legislation in providing relief to the litigants by ensuring timely justice.
She also underscored the importance of critical factors and aspects of MACT claims while computation of compensation including those in the cases of child victims and housewives.
In the first technical session, the resource person R.K. Jain deliberated upon the jurisdiction, practice and procedure in claim cases and also discussed the provision, criteria and principles of assessment and computation of compensation.
In the second technical session, the resource person discoursed on the tools and techniques for handling large-scale litigation in MACT cases. A detailed analysis was also made on various judgments on the subject and the practical difficulties and issues confronted in observance of the provisions and procedure of the Act .
The technical sessions were followed by an interactive session during which the resource person satisfactorily settled the queries of the participants.