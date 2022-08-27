Programme on motor accident claims organised

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, JKJA through virtual mode from Jammu. Director, JKJA, Shahzad Azeem was also present on the occasion.

Sr. Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, R.K. Jain was the Resource Person for the orientation programme. The programme was moderated by Swati Gupta, Sub-Judge, JKJA.

In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma described the law relating to MACT claims as an evolving one with new amendments being introduced frequently.

She expressed concern on the whopping figure of the persons affected by vehicular accidents every year and highlighted the scope and objective of the legislation in providing relief to the litigants by ensuring timely justice.

She also underscored the importance of critical factors and aspects of MACT claims while computation of compensation including those in the cases of child victims and housewives.