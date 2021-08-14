Prominent Gujjar leader joins NC Jammu symbol of communal harmony, secularism: Rana

Jammu: Describing Jammu as a symbol of communal harmony and secularism, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said all efforts must be made to strengthen the secular fabric of the region, which is pluralistic in nature.
According to a statement issued here, Rana while welcoming Ashiq Hussain Chowdhary, State President Bhartiya Gujjar Kalyan Sabha and prominent figure from Inderwal Assembly Constituency in National Conference along with his large number of supporters said, “Jammu has all along fought the forces which have been trying to create communal disharmony or promote divisiveness.” Rana said a strong and secular Jammu will lead to a strong J&K thereby a strong Nation.
“The first and foremost challenge would be to pursue the agenda single-mindedly but at the same time forging amity between various regions, sub-regions and communities of J&K which has to be ensured at all costs”, he maintained.
“On the occasion, Rana also strongly condemned the shameful incident at Rajouri and demanded strict action against all those who tried to create communal disharmony and disturb the secular fabric. Ashiq Hussain Chowdhary while speaking after his joining, said the National Conference alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and political stability. He reposed his immense faith in the leadership and assured that he will work single mindedly in strengthening the party at the grass root level,” the statement reads.