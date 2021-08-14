Prominent Gujjar leader joins NC Jammu symbol of communal harmony, secularism: Rana

Jammu: Describing Jammu as a symbol of communal harmony and secularism, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said all efforts must be made to strengthen the secular fabric of the region, which is pluralistic in nature.

According to a statement issued here, Rana while welcoming Ashiq Hussain Chowdhary, State President Bhartiya Gujjar Kalyan Sabha and prominent figure from Inderwal Assembly Constituency in National Conference along with his large number of supporters said, “Jammu has all along fought the forces which have been trying to create communal disharmony or promote divisiveness.” Rana said a strong and secular Jammu will lead to a strong J&K thereby a strong Nation.