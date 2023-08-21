Property tax collection to take time: Jammu Mayor

Jammu: The property tax collection in Jammu Municipal limits is likely to get delayed even as the digitization process of residential houses and commercial structures with the installation of Unique Identification (QR code) is almost done.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Rajinder Sharma, when contacted regarding the property tax implementation, said, “Nothing has happened for now. It will take time. It is not being implemented now. It will be implemented later.”

Approximately, two lakhs residential and commercial structures were identified and accordingly, almost all of them had been provided QR code that would help in planning welfare schemes and uplift the living standard of the people.