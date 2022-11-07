Protest against rising dengue cases in Jammu

Jammu: Members of Shiv Sena Hindustan today held a protest demonstration against the health department for its failure to handle rising dengue cases in Jammu.

Led by president, Shiv Sena Hindustan, Rajesh Kesari, the protesters assembled here and demanded fogging in the border belt of Jammu where dengue cases have witnessed a surge from last one month.

He said that the health department should take the serious note of the situation as the cases are mounting every day and the fogging or spray is not being done by the department in the most affected areas.

He said that the villages in the border belt of Jammu are among the worst hit.