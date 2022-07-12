Protest held, rally taken out by Jal Shakti workers in Ramban

Ramban: Scores of daily wagers, ITI trained ,casual workers, land donors and contingent paid (CP) workers of Jal Shakti (PHE ) of Ramban and adjoining areas under the banner of PHE employees association staged a protest demonstration and took out a protest rally at District Headquarter town Ramban on Tuesday.
They raised slogans in favour of their demands and alleged that they are being exploited by the department without job policy, proper pay and that too not disbursed to them on time.
They were demanding that Jammu and Kashmir administration should frame regularisation policy, release pending wages which according to them is pending for last 70 months and implementation of minimum wages act.
Rajinder Singh Taj and Navdeep Singh of All PHE Employees United Front Jammu province who were spearheading the protest in Ramban said that the PHE daily wagers were on strike since June 22 in Jammu province in support of their genuine demands.
They also demanded job policy promotion of employees who have completed 10 years of services, regularisation of the workers who had completed seven years of services, employment for land donors who donated their land for construction of Tankis water reservoirs in the district.
They said that a number of committees and subcommittees were framed by the previous governments to resolve their long pending genuine demands but every time their files were seen gathering dust in the secretariat.
It is mentioned here that 700 daily wagers and 170 need based workers are working in Ramban district.
They said earlier the employees’ organisation also had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary for the redressal of long pending burning issues of daily rated, ITI trained, casual workers, land doners and CP workers engaged after 31-03-1994 to 17-03-215 in the lights of SRO 64 of 1994.