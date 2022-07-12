Protest held, rally taken out by Jal Shakti workers in Ramban

They were demanding that Jammu and Kashmir administration should frame regularisation policy, release pending wages which according to them is pending for last 70 months and implementation of minimum wages act.

Rajinder Singh Taj and Navdeep Singh of All PHE Employees United Front Jammu province who were spearheading the protest in Ramban said that the PHE daily wagers were on strike since June 22 in Jammu province in support of their genuine demands.

They also demanded job policy promotion of employees who have completed 10 years of services, regularisation of the workers who had completed seven years of services, employment for land donors who donated their land for construction of Tankis water reservoirs in the district.