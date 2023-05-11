Protest in favour of fresh jobs for Kashmiri Pandits held in Jammu

Jammu: Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) today demanded fresh jobs for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

The protesters assembled here to highlight their demand for fresh employment for the Kashmiri Pandits.

“We want the Government of India to announce 15,000 fresh jobs for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits and the over-aged relief holders should also be given one-time compensation which would pave the way for the migrants to return and rehabilitate in Kashmir,” the protesters said. They extended their support to the G20 summit in Srinagar.