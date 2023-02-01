Protests continue in parts of Jammu against drive to ‘evict’ people from govt land

Jammu: Bathindi, Sunjwan, and Malik Market observed complete shutdown and people took out a massive protest march over eviction notices issued on the government land.

However, sources in the revenue department claim the government may be planning to come up with a regularization policy, but it was not confirmed by any of the government officials.

Amid growing uncertainty about the “future of the residential and commercial structures”, the people in large numbers marched from Bathindi and Sunjwan towards the Malik Market’s Eidgah ground and staged a peaceful protest demonstration.

The protesters were demanding regularization of their residential as well as commercial colonies. They also demanded written assurance from the government for the regularization of their colonies.