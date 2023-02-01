Protests continue in parts of Jammu against drive to ‘evict’ people from govt land

Jammu: Bathindi, Sunjwan, and Malik Market observed complete shutdown and people took out a massive protest march over eviction notices issued on the government land.
However, sources in the revenue department claim the government may be planning to come up with a regularization policy, but it was not confirmed by any of the government officials.
Amid growing uncertainty about the “future of the residential and commercial structures”, the people in large numbers marched from Bathindi and Sunjwan towards the Malik Market’s Eidgah ground and staged a peaceful protest demonstration.
The protesters were demanding regularization of their residential as well as commercial colonies. They also demanded written assurance from the government for the regularization of their colonies.
As the protest intensified, a team of revenue officials led by SDM South reached the protest site and held talks with the protesting people led by leaders of different political parties.
“The notices (for eviction) were served so that the people can intimate anything (to the authorities) within a due time. To which, they agreed for representation informing about all the concerns but we are still waiting for the representation from the people,” a revenue official told the protesters.
As the official further tried to explain, the people intervened and said that: “A fresh notice was served in Channi Rama (to a school/bank which belongs to a prominent politician).”
He replied: “I am expecting representation from you with regard to the concerns of the people.”
However, the people wanted from the administration a clear stand of the government. Later, the people agreed to send their representation to the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu tomorrow morning.
“We have decided to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu tomorrow. Therefore, there shall be no bandh or protest tomorrow. Further course of action will be decided after submission of the memorandum to the DC Jammu,” said prominent tribal leader, Choudhary Shabir Kohli.
All the business establishments remained closed in Bathindi, Sunjwan and Malik Market against the eviction notices.