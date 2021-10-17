Protests in Jammu over civilian killings in Kashmir

Jammu: Several organisations Sunday organised a protest demonstration in parts of Jammu against the unabated civilian killings in Kashmir.
To express anguish against the killings, members of All J&K Panchayat Conference led by president Anil Sharma held a protest against the killing of civilians in Kashmir.
Speaking to the media, Sharma said that the militant organisations had started selective killings in Kashmir following the takeover in Afghanistan.
“An attempt is being made by these different militant outfits to take the situation in Kashmir back to the 90s,” he said. “However, the nationalist people of J&K with their communal harmony won’t allow it to hurt the situation.” Meanwhile, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal also organised a protest demonstration against the killing of civilians by militants in Kashmir.
Amid slogans, Rakesh Bajrangi said India should teach Pakistan a lesson for these killings.
Shiv Sena Dogra Front also took out a protest in the old city under the leadership of Ashok Gupta.
“What will happen if the selective killings don’t stop in Kashmir? I appeal to the government to foil the conspiracy of Pakistan,” he said.