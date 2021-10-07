Protests in Jammu over killings in Kashmir

Activists of Panun Kashmir took out a protest rally in Durganagar area of Jammu.

They set fire to an effigy of Pakistan, and slammed the government for its failure to protect minorities in Kashmir.

A Panun Kashmir leader said the spate of killings was an eye-opener for the Centre and J&K government.

Activists of the Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front also took out a protest rally.

“The government must deal with the terrorists and their supporters within Kashmir with an iron hand before dealing with Pakistan. Justice should be delivered,” Shiv Sena leader Ashok Gupta said.

The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and the VHP also protested the civilian killings.

Several organisations representing the Kashmiri Pandit community also held protests.