Protests rock Jammu over relocation of KP employees, other employee issues

Jammu: Multiple protests were today held in Jammu by the Jammu-based reserved category employees, PM Package employees and daily wagers in support of their pending demands.
A peaceful protest was organised by the Jammu-based Reserved Category Employees who were demanding transfer policy. Amid shouting of slogans, these employees staged a dharna outside the office of BJP headquarter at Trikuta Nagar.
They alleged that their demands were not given any heed by the authorities even after months of protests in Jammu. “We have witnessed targeted killing in Kashmir and it is unsafe to serve there. We were serving in parts of Kashmir but the targeted killing has worried us,” said one of the protesters.
The protesters demanded a transfer policy for the Jammu based reserved category employees. As the protest intensified, BJP leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, Devender Singh Rana and others met the protesters.
While addressing the protesters, the BJP senior leader, Devender Singh Rana assured transfer policy to the Jammu based reserved category employees.
Meanwhile, the PM Package Employees also continued their protest demanding their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir in view of prevailing threats from the terrorist organisations.
“We are hurt by the unconcerned attitude of the authorities with regard to the demands. We are not going to put our lives at risk for the sake of salary. It is insensitive to force us to join in Kashmir when the security situation is not suitable,” said the leader of the PM Package employees who wished that his name should not be disclosed. He also served in one of the government departments.
“The terror organizations are issuing threats to Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals. Therefore, the situation is not appropriate for them,” he added and clarified that “We are ready to serve in Jammu if relocated here with the Relief Commissioner (M) Jammu till the security situation improves in Kashmir.”
Besides, the hundreds of daily wagers from different government departments assembled at the Divisional Commissioner Jammu’s office demanding their regularization, release of pending wages and implementation of minimum wage act in J&K.
The PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, and other daily wagers gathered to highlight their demands while expressing concern over delay in their regularization.
“We supplied drinking water even in red zones during covid-19 pandemic. We are not bonded labourers but want our demands to be implemented,” the protesters said while threatening that they will intensify their agitation.