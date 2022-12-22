Protests rock Jammu over relocation of KP employees, other employee issues

Jammu: Multiple protests were today held in Jammu by the Jammu-based reserved category employees, PM Package employees and daily wagers in support of their pending demands.

A peaceful protest was organised by the Jammu-based Reserved Category Employees who were demanding transfer policy. Amid shouting of slogans, these employees staged a dharna outside the office of BJP headquarter at Trikuta Nagar.

They alleged that their demands were not given any heed by the authorities even after months of protests in Jammu. “We have witnessed targeted killing in Kashmir and it is unsafe to serve there. We were serving in parts of Kashmir but the targeted killing has worried us,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters demanded a transfer policy for the Jammu based reserved category employees. As the protest intensified, BJP leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, Devender Singh Rana and others met the protesters.