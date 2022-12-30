Public hearing for environmental clearance of Civil Enclave expansion at Jammu Airport held

The Environmental Management plan prepared for the Expansion of Civil Enclave at Jammu Airport was explained to the General Public by the concerned Environmental Consultant Bhupinder Singh (Vardan Enviro Net.), Environmental Consultant of the Airport Authority of India.

The Project proponent proposed to adopt various measures during and after the construction of the project, such as Air Pollution Control Measures, dust suppression measures, Rain Water harvesting, Installation of Sewage Treatment Plant, Fire Fighting Equipments etc. and it was followed by an introductory speeches by the Regional Director, JKPCC Jammu and then by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, which was followed by a detailed public discussions and expression of opinions on various aspects of the plan and other general issues concerning the public living around the proposed expansion site.

A large number of queries were answered on the spot by the Concerned Officers, Project contractor and its representatives. All the issues raised were patiently heard by the panel members and recorded in detail. The entire proceedings were also video graphed for onward submission to the appropriate Authority i.e J&K Environmental impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA).

The public hearing concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Arshad Nazir Malik, Divisional Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Jammu-South.