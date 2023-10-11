Public outreach camp held in Udhampur

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Saloni Rai led an extensive tour of Block Tikri within Udhampur where she attentively addressed a range of public issues and demands.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the weekly public outreach camp was held in Panchayat Ghar Muttal.

BDC Chairman, Nisha Sharma, DDC member, Ashu Sharma; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh; ACD, Ranjeet Singh Kotwal; Sarpanches, Panches, and a substantial representation of the local populace from adjoining panchayats participated in the weekly Block Divas.

The delegations brought forth several pressing concerns and issues, including the implementation of the JJM scheme, inclusion of left-out beneficiaries under PMAY-G, delays in execution work by contractors, road widening, construction of a boundary wall in the government Primary and Middle school at Sundrani, establishment of a playground at Muttal, road construction from Muttal to upper Muttal, the upgradation of the Bank branch, the elevation of Government MS Muttal to a High School, construction and blacktopping of various roads, the construction of a foot overbridge and the extension of the area on the tourism map, among others.