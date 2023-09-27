Public outreach programme held in Jammu

Jammu: Focusing on border regions, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, today hosted the weekly Block Diwas event at the border Panchayat of Gangu Chak in the Marh block.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said this outreach programme took place at the local Panchayat Ghar, drawing the participation of Panchayati Raj Institution representatives and district officers, who convened to address the concerns of the local populace.

A number of significant issues were raised during the program, including extension of benefits to all deserving persons under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, repair and upgrading of local government school, measures to protect schools and the public during cross-border shelling incidents, revenue matters, civil works such as irrigation canals and roads and the urgent need for a local playfield.