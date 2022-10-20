Puja holidays in Jammu schools from Oct 22

Jammu: All the government and recognized private schools of Jammu division will observe Pooja holidays on account of Diwali festival from October 22 to 27.

As per an order issued by the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), Puja holidays will be observed by all the government and recognized private schools of summer and winter zones of Jammu division.

“The Chief Education Officers shall further ensure that activities undertaken in on-going Jan Abhiyan under Back to Village (phase 4) don't suffer and staff associated with the programme shall remain available during the vacation period,” DSEJ order specified.