‘Punyabhoomi memorial meet’ | JKPF pays tributes to DPs of 1947, ’65, ’71

The participants from different walks of life and whose ancestors hailed from Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber-Kotli, Rawlakore, Bagh, Chhamb and other parts on the other side of Line of Control (LoC) recalled the poignant memories associated with their native land and the ancestors who lost lives in 1947.

Toeing the official line of the government of the day, the Displaced Persons from PoJK settled in J&K and other parts of the country, maintained that the only issue to be resolved after the abrogation of Article 370 was to take back those parts of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.

The Chhamb refugees, who were displaced in 1965 and 1971, also participated in the meeting which was preceded by a “Tiranga bike rally”.