Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu next week

Jammu: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu next week, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil said here Sunday.

A statement of Congress issued here said that speaking at a meeting of senior party leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) functionaries, district presidents, former legislators, corporators and heads of frontal wings, Patil, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that Gandhi would straightway visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and on his return interact with the important functionaries of blocks, districts, Congress representatives of PRIs, leaders of frontal wings of the party during his two-day stay in Jammu.

The statement said that Gandhi would interact with the members of the extended working committee including former ministers, legislators, AICC, PCC and DCC delegates and heads of frontal wings.

JKPCC chief G A Mir, who chaired the meeting, said, “Gandhi will take the feedback from the ground about the state of affairs and the feelings of people after disbanding and downgrading the J&K state into a union territory and current spell of central rule.”