Rahul's security stepped up after twin blasts in Jammu

Jammu: Police stepped up security for AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi following twin blasts in Narwal’s Transport Nagar while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team Sunday collected evidence to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in its probe into the explosions.

Meanwhile, the police questioned over half a dozen people with regard to the Transport Nagar twin explosions which took place on January 21. Besides, the officers of the NIA team also inspected the blast sites, sources said.

“They have collected certain evidence from the blast hit vehicles and accordingly, the NIA’s technical team will analyse the nature of material and other aspects. On the other hand, the FSL teams shifted one of the vehicles used in the explosion for investigation purposes as they suspected RDX traces in the vehicle,” the sources said. However, it was officially not confirmed.