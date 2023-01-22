Rahul's security stepped up after twin blasts in Jammu

Jammu: Police stepped up security for AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi following twin blasts in Narwal’s Transport Nagar while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team Sunday collected evidence to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in its probe into the explosions.
Meanwhile, the police questioned over half a dozen people with regard to the Transport Nagar twin explosions which took place on January 21. Besides, the officers of the NIA team also inspected the blast sites, sources said.
“They have collected certain evidence from the blast hit vehicles and accordingly, the NIA’s technical team will analyse the nature of material and other aspects. On the other hand, the FSL teams shifted one of the vehicles used in the explosion for investigation purposes as they suspected RDX traces in the vehicle,” the sources said. However, it was officially not confirmed.
The investigating teams also recovered a damaged mobile phone from the explosion site at Transport Nagar.
Saturday’s twin blasts one after another within 20 minutes had left nine people wounded. Fortunately, no life was lost.
In view of the explosions, the security agencies reviewed the security of Jammu and strengthened nakas and increased checking of vehicles entering Jammu city from border and peripheral areas.
Meanwhile, multi-layer security with additional deployment of J&K Police, and paramilitary personnel has been put in place for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Yatra will enter Jammu on January 23, 2023 in tight security arrangements.
In a related development, the Nagrota police started investigation into a ‘mysterious explosion’ at Bajalta Morh in Sidhra, following the registration of a case in the incident.
Although the police remained tight lipped over the incident, the sources however said that one cop reportedly suffered injuries. Further investigation into the matter was on.
“There is no confirmation about the type of explosion. Therefore, the matter is not related to any kind of terror act. The police went to the spot yet did not find anything which could be suspicious. It was a tyre or urea explosion from a loaded tipper. However, the matter is still under investigation,” a police officer, who wished not to be quoted, said.