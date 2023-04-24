Railway project works inspected

The officer listened to the grievances patiently and thereafter assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority and every possible help will be provided to the people of the area and issues will be taken up with concerned departments for their early redress.

SSP laid focus on Community Policing, and requested people to provide information related to drug abuse in the area and identify anti-national elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment were requested to cooperate with Police and Administration in maintaining law and order /drug menace in the area.

The people assured their full cooperation to the Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of the Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.

As a goodwill gesture, SSP also visited High School Sumber where she interacted with the students and encouraged the students especially girls to come forward to join civil services and become a role model for other students in the area.

SSP also inspected the ongoing railway projects including railway tunnels T-48,-49, and under construction Railway Station Sumber, of the USBRL project where she was briefed by the IRCON about the progress achieved in the ongoing projects and the timeline for the completion.