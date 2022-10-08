Raina visits protesting govt employees seeking relocation to Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday met the government employees, protesting for over four months here, seeking their relocation outside the Valley in view of targetted killings by terrorists.

The protesting employees are also demanding release of their pending salaries ahead of the festival season.

A handout issued by BJP said, “Raina called up Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary Arun K Mehta from the protest venue. Later he assured the protesters he was hopeful that the administration would fulfill their genuine demands.”