Rajnath, RSS Gen Secy to honour martyrs’ families in Jammu on July 24: JKPF

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will visit Jammu to honour around 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to J&K on July 24, Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) said.

The function is being organised by Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum an organisation affiliated to RSS. Forum President Ramesh C Sabharwal addressed a press conference here and gave the details.