Rajnath, RSS Gen Secy to honour martyrs’ families in Jammu on July 24: JKPF

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will visit Jammu to honour around 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to J&K on July 24, Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) said.
The function is being organised by Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum an organisation affiliated to RSS. Forum President Ramesh C Sabharwal addressed a press conference here and gave the details.
“In order to celebrate and commemorate 75th year of Independence of India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav besides celebrating Kargil victory day which falls on July 26, Forum is going to honour about 1500-2000 families of martyrs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir to mark the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers or officers, belonging to belt forces including army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police, who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the territorial and national integrity of India and maintaining internal peace and security of the nation since 1947 till date,” Sabharwal stated.
He informed, “The function (Samman Samaroh) is being presided over by the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh and the main speaker in the function will be Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The function will be held at Gulshan Ground, opposite Jammu University on July 24, 2022.”
The function would start at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.00 pm, he said.
He said that the families of the martyrs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir would be honoured and honoured in this function by presenting shawls and mementos by the Defence Minister and other senior and decorated officers of belt forces.
“Prominent personalities of the Jammu province and ex-servicemen belonging to the belt forces have been invited to attend this prestigious programme,” he added.