Rajnath Singh arriving today; to address ‘National Security Conclave’

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving tomorrow on a day-long visit to Jammu to deliver a keynote address at a “security conclave”, deliberating on internal and external dimensions of the country's defence mechanism, with particular focus on J&K.

In this connection, late this evening, Rajnath Singh on his official Twitter handle, tweeted, “Tomorrow 26th June, I shall be in Jammu. Shall deliver a keynote address at a ‘National Security Conclave.’ Looking forward to it.”

The conclave is being dubbed as “a totally non-political event” by J&K BJP, which is organising it as a part of its (BJP’s) month-long “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” to mark the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister is likely to discuss the security and related important aspects with the participants. Besides, he will share, in the conclave, “the strong positioning of India in defence and other matters concerning the nation's security and safety of the citizens residing along the borders.”

However, the event, to be held at Zorawar Singh auditorium at 10.30 am, is not open to extensive media coverage as the party has chosen to extend invites to a select few among the media fraternity.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event this evening, said, “During the conclave, the Defence Minister would narrate how India bolstered its defence mechanism in the last nine years. For the conclave, we have invited J&K’s prominent defence experts; senior media persons; retired senior (decorated) army officers; senior BJP leaders; doctors: professors; intellectuals; research scholars and specially the representatives of youth. This conclave is going to be a very significant initiative – a first of its kind.”