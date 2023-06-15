Rajnath Singh to address non-political ‘security conclave’ at Jammu : Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Thursday stated that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would “address a ‘security conclave’ at Jammu on June 26, which would be of non-political nature.”
He, however, later talking to media persons, maintained that the initiative for organising ‘security conclave’, which would be “totally a non-political event” was taken by the party.
He also affirmed that the party was finalising a list of dignitaries to be invited and they would include “defence experts, retired senior army officers, intellectuals, writers, media persons and think tanks from different parts of the Union Territory.”
“By tomorrow, the venue of the conclave, too, will be finalised,” he said. “The activists of the party will be involved in making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the conclave,” J&K BJP president said.
Notably, the BJP is organising many programmes as a part of its month-long “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” to mark completion of nine years of Modi-government at the Centre.
Earlier, Raina chaired a meeting at the party headquarters to discuss the preparations for the “Security conclave” with the party leaders associated with the print, electronic and social media departments and those retired from army at senior positions.
He said that, in this event, the Defence Minister would discuss the security and other important issues with the participants and also share the strong positioning of India in defence and other matters concerning the nation's security and safety of the citizens residing along the borders.