Rajnath Singh to address non-political ‘security conclave’ at Jammu : Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Thursday stated that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would “address a ‘security conclave’ at Jammu on June 26, which would be of non-political nature.”

He, however, later talking to media persons, maintained that the initiative for organising ‘security conclave’, which would be “totally a non-political event” was taken by the party.

He also affirmed that the party was finalising a list of dignitaries to be invited and they would include “defence experts, retired senior army officers, intellectuals, writers, media persons and think tanks from different parts of the Union Territory.”

“By tomorrow, the venue of the conclave, too, will be finalised,” he said. “The activists of the party will be involved in making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the conclave,” J&K BJP president said.