Rajni Patil leads sit-in protest in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil and JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir staged a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhawan here seeking dismissal of Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra following his alleged involvement of his son in the murder of Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.

A large number of senior Congress leaders and its frontal wings carrying placards and banners sought the dismissal of Ajay Mishra and assembled in front of Raj Bhawan. They held a silent sit-in protest as part of the nationwide agitation programme of the party over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The protestors also expressed resentment over the civilian killings in Kashmir and carried placards seeking protection of innocents in Kashmir.