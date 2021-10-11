Rajni Patil leads sit-in protest in Jammu
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil and JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir staged a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhawan here seeking dismissal of Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra following his alleged involvement of his son in the murder of Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.
A large number of senior Congress leaders and its frontal wings carrying placards and banners sought the dismissal of Ajay Mishra and assembled in front of Raj Bhawan. They held a silent sit-in protest as part of the nationwide agitation programme of the party over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
The protestors also expressed resentment over the civilian killings in Kashmir and carried placards seeking protection of innocents in Kashmir.
Patil, who was here in connection with the civilian killings in Kashmir, led the sit-in protest along with JKPCC chief G A Mir while senior Congress leaders including former ministers, former legislators, frontal wing heads as well as corporators joined the peaceful sit-in. The protestors also blamed the Centre for maintaining “criminal silence” over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which Mishra’s son was arrested following the Supreme Court’s intervention.
Later, speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the sit-in protest, Patil said that the Centre had been insensitive to the protests of the farmers for the past 10 months and now the farmers were being crushed on the roads and no timely action was taken.