Rajouri girl Aisha shines in class 12th exams

Jammu: Beating all odds and extreme poor conditions at home, Aisha Bibi, a girl from far flung hamlet, DassalJattan of Rajouri district has secured 98.6 percent marks in the recently declared results of 12th class examination of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, securing third position in the Jammu province in science stream.

Aisha Bibi attributes her success to the management and teachers of MIE Higher Secondary School who provided her constant help and guidance during the course of studies in the pandemic. “My success is mainly due to teachers and management of my school as they provided me free books and study material for self study with regular support and guidance”, an elated Aisha says.

Aisha, who belongs to a very poor family, says that her father hardly manages the basic needs of the family and it had impacted her education in early days.