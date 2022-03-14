Ramban police arrest absconder

Ramban, Mar 14: Ramban police arrested a absconder after a gap of 15 years and produced him in the court of law today.

Police said Manzoor Ahmed son of Khan Mohammad resident of Kushwah Kokernag, Anantnag was booked in case FIR No. 20/2007 U/S 188 RPC, 56/146/196 Motor Vehicles Act by Police Station, Batote. Since then he was evading his arrest.