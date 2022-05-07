Ramesh Kumar takes over as Divisional Commissioner Jammu

Jammu: Ramesh Kumar on Saturday took over as the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
The outgoing Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer congratulated Ramesh Kumar for his new assignment and apprised him about the functioning of the Divisional Commissioner Office and various other important issues.
After taking over the charge, the new Divisional Commissioner interacted with the Officers and officials of Div Com office.
Additional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Planning, officers and other staff were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, an impressive function was also organised to bid farewell to Dr Raghav Langer, the outgoing Divisional Commissioner.
Later, The Divisional Commissioner held an introductory meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officers of District administrations of the division through video conferencing.
The Div Com took first hand appraisal of the major issues of each district.
Speaking at the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner called upon the DCs and District officers to work with added zeal and dedication to achieve development targets within the stipulated time frame. He asked the DCs to take innovative measures to achieve the targets under the flagship schemes.