Ramesh Kumar takes over as Divisional Commissioner Jammu

After taking over the charge, the new Divisional Commissioner interacted with the Officers and officials of Div Com office.

Additional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Planning, officers and other staff were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, an impressive function was also organised to bid farewell to Dr Raghav Langer, the outgoing Divisional Commissioner.

Later, The Divisional Commissioner held an introductory meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officers of District administrations of the division through video conferencing.