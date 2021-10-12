Ramsu, Banihal village representatives withdraw resignations

Ramban: The panchs and sarpanchs of Rural Development Department (RDD) block Banihal and Ramsu Tuesday withdrew their resignations, two days after tendering them.

The development occurred after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam deputed Assistant Commissioner Development Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchyati Raj Department, Ramban, Zammer Ahmed Reshu to cool the tempers.

According to sources, the main reason of their resignation was the tendering process in development works of panchayats that was objected by a few panchs and sarpanchs from the RDD blocks of Banihal and Ramsu.