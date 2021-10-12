Ramsu, Banihal village representatives withdraw resignations
Ramban: The panchs and sarpanchs of Rural Development Department (RDD) block Banihal and Ramsu Tuesday withdrew their resignations, two days after tendering them.
The development occurred after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam deputed Assistant Commissioner Development Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchyati Raj Department, Ramban, Zammer Ahmed Reshu to cool the tempers.
According to sources, the main reason of their resignation was the tendering process in development works of panchayats that was objected by a few panchs and sarpanchs from the RDD blocks of Banihal and Ramsu.
According to the government, circular execution of every development work in the panchayats would be executed after tendering the work in the concerned panchayat.
Till date, the panchs and sarpanchs were executing development works on their own without any tender and without any accountability.
After knowing about the tendering process, as a protest, they tendered their resignations before the concerned BDC members and RDD officers.
The panchs and sarpanchs have confirmed that they have withdrawn their resignation letters and would cooperate with the authorities for the development of their panchayats in accordance with the laid down norms of the government for executing development works in the panchayats.