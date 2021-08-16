Rana calls for strengthening brotherhood

“This idea has to be preserved, which will not only be a befitting tribute to the great heroes of India’s freedom movement but also a rich legacy to be bequeathed to future generations of our great nation”, Rana said in a statement while unfurling tricolour on Independence Day at Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan, and reiterated the pledge to strive for cementing bonds of brotherhood and restoration of lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He greeted the people on the auspicious occasion and hoped that they will continue to work towards the harmonious growth of the society based on equality, social justice and respect for others.