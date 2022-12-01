Rana expresses shock over death of boy in accident

Jammu: Senior BJP Leader, Devender Singh Rana today expressed deep shock over the sad demise of a young boy, accompanying the Barat in a road mishap at Surinsar.

“My heart goes to the bereaved members of the family”, Rana said in a condolence message, praying for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Rana also visited Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu to enquire about the condition of all those injured in the accident. He sought specialized medical treatment of the injured ones and wished them a speedy recovery.