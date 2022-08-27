Rana felicitated on appointment

Jammu: Hundreds of BJP Karykartas functionaries today felicitated senior leader Devender Singh Rana on his arrival at his residence from Delhi after appointment as Co-Prabari for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. BJP UT President Ravinder Raina also joined the felicitation.
BJP National President J P Nadda on Thursday appointed its vice-president Soudan Singh as incharge and senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir Devender Singh Rana as co-incharge for the polls in Himachal Pradesh.
According to a press note, BJP Karykartas warmly received and profusely greeted Rana on his arrival at his residence here from New Delhi after his new assignment, describing it as acknowledgement of his managerial capacities and dedication to carry forward the mission of further rejuvenating the BJP at the grassroots level.
Amid drum beats and patriotic slogans, the euphoric Karykartas celebrated the event, hoping that the BJP will witness historic win in the neighbouring state. Chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, they garlanded the Pradesh President Raina and r Rana.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Party General Secretary (Organisation) Mr B L Santosh and other senior leaders, Devender Rana said he was humbled by the trust reposed in him and pledged to work tirelessly as a BJP foot-soldier to come to the expectations of the leadership.
He said being a member of the BJP family—the world’s largest political party—is itself a matter of pride for him and the responsibility bestowed upon him is a source of inspiration to put in his best for the success of the party, which is deep rooted in every nook and corner of the country. It will be a privilege to do whatever one can for the cause of the people, he added.
The BJP J&K UT President, Ravinder Raina congratulated Devender Singh Rana and wished him all the best for his new role, which is challenging as also an opportunity to be amid the masses who believe in the concept of nation first. This is the mission and motivation for the cadre to work towards making India a strong and vibrant nation across the world.
Raina described the BJP as a force to reckon with, saying the past eight years in particular have shown how a new dimension could be given to nation building with visionary policies and a sense of devotion and dedication.
India’s image has enhanced manifold across the globe under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
Devender Singh Rana said the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister is fast steering the country as Vishwa Guru and the people across the globe are looking towards India with hope and promise. He said India’s growth story owes its genesis to the visionary mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas. This spirit is guiding philosophy for the millions of Karykartas who are contributing their bit in making India a vibrant nation, he said.
Rana also expressed his gratitude to the Pradesh President and the assembled party Karykartas for their love and affection. He said he was overwhelmed by the affection of the cadre and blessings of the leadership, adding this is a real source of strength for Karykartas like him.