Rana felicitated on appointment

Jammu: Hundreds of BJP Karykartas functionaries today felicitated senior leader Devender Singh Rana on his arrival at his residence from Delhi after appointment as Co-Prabari for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. BJP UT President Ravinder Raina also joined the felicitation.

BJP National President J P Nadda on Thursday appointed its vice-president Soudan Singh as incharge and senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir Devender Singh Rana as co-incharge for the polls in Himachal Pradesh.

According to a press note, BJP Karykartas warmly received and profusely greeted Rana on his arrival at his residence here from New Delhi after his new assignment, describing it as acknowledgement of his managerial capacities and dedication to carry forward the mission of further rejuvenating the BJP at the grassroots level.

Amid drum beats and patriotic slogans, the euphoric Karykartas celebrated the event, hoping that the BJP will witness historic win in the neighbouring state. Chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, they garlanded the Pradesh President Raina and r Rana.