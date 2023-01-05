Rana listens to public grievances

Srinagar: J&K BJP senior leader and former MLA Devender Singh Rana, listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

According to a press note, individuals and deputations of people from various areas had reached Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.

Rana gave patient hearing to the problems presented by the people, which were immediately taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.