Rana, other BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Sham Lal Sharma said that trusting the BJP's commitment in reaching out and solving the issues of the public, people in large number visit the BJP office to present their issues with a strong belief on the party.

Devinder Rana said that the party leaders make sincere efforts to sort out the issues presented by the people by taking them up at the appropriate platforms.

Meanwhile, Yudhvir Sethi, Vice President Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir today conducted a public grievances camp at Pt Prem Nath Dogra Bhawan, Kacchi Chawni.

Dozens of people visited the party office to put forth their woes pertaining to basic amenities, etc before the senior BJP leaders seeking resolution to their issues.