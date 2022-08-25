Rana, other BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Srinagar: J&K BJP Vice-President and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma, former-MLA Devinder Rana and BJP Secretary Rekha Mahajan, listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
According to a press note, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir had reached Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.
“Issues related to the ESI department, road encroachment, joining issue of compilers in finance department, regularisation of ReTs, Technical education, other issues related to the development and personal issues were presented in front of senior party leaders,”the press note said.
Senior BJP leaders gave patient hearings to the problems presented by the people, which were immediately taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.
Sham Lal Sharma said that trusting the BJP's commitment in reaching out and solving the issues of the public, people in large number visit the BJP office to present their issues with a strong belief on the party.
Devinder Rana said that the party leaders make sincere efforts to sort out the issues presented by the people by taking them up at the appropriate platforms.
Meanwhile, Yudhvir Sethi, Vice President Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir today conducted a public grievances camp at Pt Prem Nath Dogra Bhawan, Kacchi Chawni.
Dozens of people visited the party office to put forth their woes pertaining to basic amenities, etc before the senior BJP leaders seeking resolution to their issues.