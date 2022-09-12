Rana pitches for holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today strongly pitched for a public holiday on the Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and made a passionate appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for conceding to the overwhelming public demand.

“The people are sentimentally attached to the Maharaja Sahib, not only for signing the instrument of accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the dominion of India but also for his public friendly, progressive and development oriented initiatives”, Rana said in a statement. He added that that vast mass of people, nostalgically recall the Maharaja’s rule as golden era . Rana was interacting with people from different segments of the society here today.

Rana said that Maharaja Bahadur’s golden era is the brightest chapter of Jammu and Kashmir’s history and recognising his contribution towards the people is a long pending mass demand transcending beyond communities and regions.

He said the Maharaja Sahib was a peoples’ Maharaja, who dedicated his entire life towards upliftment of his state and welfare of its subjects, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.