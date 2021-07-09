Rashtriya Bajrang Dal protests against Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu

Jammu: The activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal today staged a protest demonstration outside Jammu Airport against the arrival of PDP President and Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president, Rakesh Bajrangi, the activists holding black flags tried to move towards the cavalcade of Mehbooba Mufti soon after it came out of the airport at Satwari.

However, the huge presence of police force foiled their attempt and their movement was also restricted till the time the former Chief Minister safely left the place.