Rashtriya Bajrang Dal protests against Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Jammu: The activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal today staged a protest demonstration outside Jammu Airport against the arrival of PDP President and Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president, Rakesh Bajrangi, the activists holding black flags tried to move towards the cavalcade of Mehbooba Mufti soon after it came out of the airport at Satwari.
However, the huge presence of police force foiled their attempt and their movement was also restricted till the time the former Chief Minister safely left the place.
While the cavalcade was coming out of the airport, the protesters showed black flags as a mark of protest to Mehbooba Mufti.
Speaking to the media, Rakesh Bajrangi said that they are protesting against her arrival in Jammu because the PDP boycotted the Delimitation Commission and her statements.
He said that Mehbooba is not sympathetic towards the security personnel. Meanwhile, the police had made elaborate security arrangements outside the PDP office at Gandhi Nagar.