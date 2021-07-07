R&B Deptt launches crackdown against frivolous complaints, files written complaint

Jammu: Launching crackdown against frivolous complaints, Public Works Department (R&B) has recommended investigation and registration of FIR under IPC and IT Act by the Cyber Cell, Kashmir against some persons who filed a fake complaint against an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) to intimidate the department.
A written complaint in this regard has been filed with the SSP Incharge Cyber Cell, Kashmir by Additional Secretary, Chief Vigilance Officer, Public Works (R&B) Department (HRM Section), Civil Secretariat, Jammu, ShahidMehmood. The complaint reads: “One delinquent email sender has forged with and misused the letter-head and had made a fake complaint against an engineer of the department on behalf of M/s All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association, NowgamByePass Srinagar.”
The written complaint of the Public Works Department, read, “The basis of complaint was confirmed from M/s All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association through Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir who denied all such action."
The department has requested the Cyber Cell, Kashmir to investigate into the matter and book the accused person (email sender) under relevant laws of IPC and IT Act for intimation to this office.
Earlier, Chief Engineer, PMGSY (JKRRDA), Kashmir, Rafiq A Rafiq got the matter enquired upon following the fake complaint against the AEE of PMGSY Sub-Division Sumbal in PIU Bandipora. However, it was found that the complaint had no substance, the findings of the department claim. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that there are no such reports or inklings to suggest any wrongdoings by the AEE,” the report of Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir reads.
An official quoting enquiry report said that the Hot Mix Plant Owners Association President was also contacted to know any specifics about the complaint. “To our utter shock, the association denied to have issued any such communication or complaint and pointed to the misuse of its letterhead by someone who might be settling any personal grudge against the officer (AEE),” the officer, who wished not to be quoted, said. A senior official said, “It was important to file a complaint against fake complainants who were bent upon hampering the working of the government departments in J&K and defame the officials with whom they have personal grudges.”