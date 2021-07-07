R&B Deptt launches crackdown against frivolous complaints, files written complaint

Jammu: Launching crackdown against frivolous complaints, Public Works Department (R&B) has recommended investigation and registration of FIR under IPC and IT Act by the Cyber Cell, Kashmir against some persons who filed a fake complaint against an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) to intimidate the department.

A written complaint in this regard has been filed with the SSP Incharge Cyber Cell, Kashmir by Additional Secretary, Chief Vigilance Officer, Public Works (R&B) Department (HRM Section), Civil Secretariat, Jammu, ShahidMehmood. The complaint reads: “One delinquent email sender has forged with and misused the letter-head and had made a fake complaint against an engineer of the department on behalf of M/s All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association, NowgamByePass Srinagar.”

The written complaint of the Public Works Department, read, “The basis of complaint was confirmed from M/s All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association through Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir who denied all such action."