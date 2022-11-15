RDX, 2 detonators recovered in Jammu

Jammu: The police have recovered RDX, detonators and one timer during a search operation that was launched after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post in Phallian Mandal area of Satwari.

Police sources said that the search teams cordoned the area soon after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post and accordingly, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials reached the spot.

“The BDS squad checked the backpack and they found 2 packets of RDX, two detonators and one timer were recovered from it,” said the police sources.