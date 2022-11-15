RDX, 2 detonators recovered in Jammu

Jammu: The police have recovered RDX, detonators and one timer during a search operation that was launched after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post in Phallian Mandal area of Satwari.
Police sources said that the search teams cordoned the area soon after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post and accordingly, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials reached the spot.
“The BDS squad checked the backpack and they found 2 packets of RDX, two detonators and one timer were recovered from it,” said the police sources.
They informed that the explosives material was taken into custody and further investigation was set into motion.
Earlier, the SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli had said that late evening a patrolling party of Police Post Phallian Mandal of Police Station Satwari in Jammu district had found a black coloured backpack lying in suspicious manner adjacent to Police Post.
Accordingly, he said that the area has been cordoned and a technical team has been called in for examination of the suspicious bag.