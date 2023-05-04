Reasi Administration demolishes illegal house of terror accused

Reasi: District Administration Reasi today said it demolished the illegal house of a terror accused Mohammad Auraf Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ud-Din Sheikh R/o Baransal Gulabgarh, Tehsil Mahore.

The house was illegally constructed on State land under Khasra No. 602/457/1 at village Baransal Tehsil Mahore. The entire exercises was conducted in close co-ordination with District Police and in presence of independent witnesses as well as locals of the area.

The accused, a Government teacher was terminated by the Government when his involvement in two blasts was established by the police. Earlier, the State land encroached by the accused was retrieved by the District administration in the anti encroachment drive carried out by revenue department.

Taking serious note of the involvement of teacher turned terrorist in illegal construction, the District administration conducted the entire exercise which started at 1:00 pm and concluded at 6:00 pm in the evening. An official statement said pertinent to mention here that the terror accused was found involved in blast cases in bus at Kadmal near Katra and at Narwal, Jammu.

"In this regard a case FIR No. 141 /2022 P/S Katra u/s 13/16/18/20/23 UAPA, 302/307 IPC and 3/5 Explosive Substance Act stands registered at Katra, Reasi and another Case FIR No. 38/2023 P/S Bahu Fort U/S 307 IPC, 3/4/5 E.S. Act & 16/18 UAPA stands registered at Jammu.